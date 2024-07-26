Saints QB Jake Haener reveals personal health news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Haener revealed some personal health news to the media on Friday.

Haener spoke with the media and was seen with a small circular bandage on his cheek. The 25-year-old quarterback told reporters that he recently learned he has a rare form of skin cancer. About a week before training camp began, Haener had a bump pop up on his face that had him concerned, so he went to a dermatologist to have it removed.

Haener said he was worried about the bump because it was odd looking and kept growing. A biopsy revealed it was a rare form of cancer.

Saints quarterback Jake Haener said he learned just before camp that he had a rare form of skin cancer for his age pop up with a bump on his face and plans to follow up with another evaluation on the August 1 off day. https://t.co/LDSE1OcZkt — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) July 26, 2024

Heaner needs to undergo a procedure to address the bump. He says he will have a medical consultation on the team’s off day on August 1 to discuss the matter.

The second-year quarterback said he is doing OK mentally and he is taking the necessary steps to address the issue.

Haener is competing with Spencer Rattler and Nathan Peterman for a spot on the depth chart behind Saints starter Derek Carr. He was a fourth-round pick by New Orleans in 2023.