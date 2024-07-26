 Skip to main content
Saints QB Jake Haener reveals personal health news

July 26, 2024
by Larry Brown
Jake Haener at the podium

Mar 3, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener (QB05) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Haener revealed some personal health news to the media on Friday.

Haener spoke with the media and was seen with a small circular bandage on his cheek. The 25-year-old quarterback told reporters that he recently learned he has a rare form of skin cancer. About a week before training camp began, Haener had a bump pop up on his face that had him concerned, so he went to a dermatologist to have it removed.

Haener said he was worried about the bump because it was odd looking and kept growing. A biopsy revealed it was a rare form of cancer.

Heaner needs to undergo a procedure to address the bump. He says he will have a medical consultation on the team’s off day on August 1 to discuss the matter.

The second-year quarterback said he is doing OK mentally and he is taking the necessary steps to address the issue.

Haener is competing with Spencer Rattler and Nathan Peterman for a spot on the depth chart behind Saints starter Derek Carr. He was a fourth-round pick by New Orleans in 2023.

Jake Haener
