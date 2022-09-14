Saints reuniting with former Pro Bowler

While the New Orleans Saints are moving past the Sean Payton era, they are not doing so entirely.

The Saints announced Tuesday that they are signing veteran running back Latavius Murray to their practice squad. Murray previously played in New Orleans from 2019 to 2020.

Now 31, Murray got fairly significant work last season for the running back-needy Baltimore Ravens. He rushed for 501 yards and six touchdowns in 14 total appearances. Prior to that, Murray was a Pro Bowler with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2015.

The Saints’ reunion with Murray comes as starter Alvin Kamara battles a rib injury suffered in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. While there is nothing at the moment to suggest that Kamara will miss time, Murray will serve as another break-glass-in-case-of-emergency option along with fellow 30-something Mark Ingram II, Dwayne Washington, and Tony Jones.

New Orleans could also be protecting themselves with Kamara still facing an uncertain off-the-field situation as well.