Report reveals latest on Alvin Kamara’s status for 2022 season

Alvin Kamara is facing a serious charge in Las Vegas following an incident earlier in the offseason, and the expectation is that the New Orleans Saints star will be suspended at some point. The big question is when.

Kamara was accused of assaulting a man while the victim was on the ground during a fight on Feb. 5, which was the day the Pro Bowl was played in Las Vegas. The running back is facing a felony charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Kamara’s hearing has been rescheduled multiple times, most recently earlier this month when his attorneys requested an additional 60 days. Where does that leave his NFL status?

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter explained Monday, Kamara is unlikely to be suspended until after the legal process plays out. If the case drags on for several more months, it may not impact Kamara’s status at all in 2022.

One of the remaining questions before the season is whether Saints RB Alvin Kamara could face a suspension. ⁦@AdamSchefter⁩ with some more insight into the situation. pic.twitter.com/iVHotkHsKk — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 15, 2022

“I think the league is gonna be looking into this, but it’s gonna be a little while, it seems, before this legal case is settled. If we’re talking about Alvin Kamara from a fantasy (football) standpoint, there’s a real chance that the status of that case is not going to affect his availability this season,” Schefter said. “At some point in time — depending on what the investigation shows — he could be disciplined. In terms of this season, it looks more and more unlikely that it’s going to be this season.”

The NFL typically waits until after criminal proceedings to hand down discipline. We saw that with the Deshaun Watson situation. Though Watson did not play at all for the Houston Texans last season, he was eligible.

Kamara and his friends are facing troubling allegations. The NFL can suspend the five-time Pro Bowler even if he is not convicted, but no decision is likely until after the conclusion of the case.

Kamara, 27, rushed for 898 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games last season. He added another 439 yards and five touchdowns receiving.