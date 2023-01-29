Saints standing in way of Sean Payton landing new job?

The hype surrounding Sean Payton’s potential return to the NFL next season has died down a bit in recent days, as many believe he will return to FOX as an analyst. Could the New Orleans Saints be responsible for that?

Payton is under contract with the Saints through 2024. Any team that hired him as head could would have to compensate New Orleans in the form of draft capital and/or money. It has long been reported that the Saints want at least a first-round pick for Payton, which is consistent with what teams have received in the past when parting with coaches who were still under contract.

Payton said earlier this month that the Saints want a mid to low first-round pick for him. That may not be accurate. Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday that part of the issue with Payton trying to land another head coach job is that Saints general manager Mickey Loomis is seeking two first-round picks.

Loomis has almost certainly made his demands clear to interested teams by now. If Pelissero’s report is accurate, it is possible that teams expected the asking price to come down and it has not.

Payton discussed his situation during Sunday’s edition of “FOX NFL Kickoff.” He said any reports about what he will do in 2023 are premature.

"What are we doing here? Coach Payton, 'sup?'" – @PSchrags@SeanPayton gives us the latest on all things… Sean Payton pic.twitter.com/1zv5rBdEyU — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 29, 2023

“We’ve had a chance to visit with a lot of great owners and a lot of great organizations that are obviously looking for a reboot,” Payton said. “I think with the way the coaching hiring process has changed this year, we’re seeing it play out a little longer for these clubs. … I think in the next week we’re gonna know a lot more. There’s a handful of things that are still taking place for these coaches and myself.”

Payton is reportedly still in play for two teams, but it would not be a surprise if those teams are unwilling to part with two first-round picks.