Saints coach announces team’s starting quarterback for Week 6

Get out your red rifles, because it’s Andy Dalton time in Week 6.

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced on Friday that Dalton will start for the team at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. This will mark Dalton’s third start in a row since Jameis Winston is still recovering from five fractures in his back.

Interestingly, Winston is listed as questionable for the game. That could mean Winston might be available as the Saints’ backup quarterback for the game. It also suggests Winston is getting closer to a return.

New Orleans stopped a 3-game losing streak with a win over Seattle in Week 5. Taysom Hill rushed for three scores and threw for another in the win.

Dalton isn’t going to light up the scoreboard, but the 34-year-old is still a serviceable option who can help New Orleans put together some drives.