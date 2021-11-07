 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, November 7, 2021

Report: Saints tried to trade for another team’s starting QB

November 7, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Sean Payton

The New Orleans Saints chose not to bring in another veteran quarterback after Jameis Winston went down with a season-ending knee injury last week. Sean Payton said doing so would be very difficult at this point in the season, but it sounds like the coach would have made an exception for at least one player.

The Saints were among several teams who inquired about Denver Broncos starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater prior to Tuesday’s trade deadline, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Bridgewater was not available, however.

Payton specifically said bringing in a quarterback midseason would be “a challenge” due to a lack of familiarity with the Saints’ system. Bridgewater spent two seasons in New Orleans in 2018 and 2019, so that would not apply to him. He played well for several games in place of an injured Drew Brees in 2019.

The Saints are sticking with Trevor Siemian, at least for now. Siemian helped lead the Saints to an upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Winston hurt his knee last week. There has been talk of one former Pro Bowler coming out of retirement to play for New Orleans, but that seems very unlikely.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus