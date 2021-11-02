Philip Rivers responds to Saints rumors

The New Orleans Saints lost their starting quarterback on Sunday when Jameis Winston suffered a season-ending knee injury. Trevor Siemian came on and helped lead the team to a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but there has been talk of the Saints signing a veteran. Would Philip Rivers be an option?

After tests confirmed that Winston suffered a torn ACL, Saints head coach Sean Payton was asked about bringing in a quarterback. He said that would be “a challenge” at this point in the season. Some have wondered if Rivers would be a fit given his extensive starting experience. The retired QB told Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times that he would listen if Payton called.

Philip Rivers tells me he hasn’t heard from the Saints but would listen. — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) November 2, 2021

Rivers announced his retirement from the NFL after last season, but he has not totally ruled out playing again. He told Farmer over the summer that his plan was to “stay ready” in case the right opportunity came along.

While Rivers seems very content as the head football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama, it’s worth noting that he may not have been fully ready to retire. The 39-year-old indicated in January that he wanted to continue playing, but a report said the Indianapolis Colts didn’t want him back.

Rivers passed for 4,169 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. The Saints will likely stick with Siemian, but Rivers’ will certainly answer the phone if Payton wants to chat.