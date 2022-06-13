Saints reportedly hosting visit with former Pro Bowl RB

The New Orleans Saints are looking to add depth at the running back position, and could do so in the form of a former Pro Bowler.

The Saints are hosting running back David Johnson for a visit on Monday, according to Saints reporter Nick Underhill. The 30-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Houston Texans.

Johnson would be a depth addition at this point in his career. He has not been able to replicate his dominant 2016 season, which saw him tally 2,118 yards from scrimmage on the way to an All-Pro nod. He suffered a wrist injury in 2017 that cost him nearly the entire season, and never recaptured the same form again. His two years with Houston were mostly a bust, as he tallied 1,458 total yards and nine touchdowns across 25 games.

The Saints have Mark Ingram as insurance behind Alvin Kamara, but the 32-year-old has injury concerns. Kamara himself is facing potential NFL discipline over offseason legal issues, which could motivate the Saints to add insurance.