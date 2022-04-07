Sam Darnold had bold message for Jets before trade

The Carolina Panthers were optimistic last year that a change of scenery would help Sam Darnold take his game to the next level, and apparently the quarterback felt the same. He even told the New York Jets as much.

Darnold was a guest on the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast this week. He spoke about the conversation the Jets had with him prior to trading him last offseason. During that meeting, Darnold says he boldly told his former team they were making a mistake.

When Sam Darnold found out that the #Jets were planning to move on from him last year, he told Joe Douglas, ‘I think you guys are making a mistake’ 👀 🎥 @BussinWTB, @TaylorLewan77 #TakeFlight #NFL pic.twitter.com/0ykiVbAe4u — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 7, 2022

“They just tell me, ‘Hey, you know we’re going to look at people in the draft and free agents and we’ll be in touch.’ Right when they said that (I knew) it’s a wrap,” Darnold recalled. “I was just like, ‘I think you guys are making a mistake, obviously.’ At the end of the day that’s not my call.”

While Darnold still has plenty of time to prove the Jets wrong, we doubt they regret their decision. Darnold went 4-7 as the starter in Carolina last season. He threw for just 2,527 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. His 71.9 passer rating was even worse than the 72.7 he posted with New York the year before.

The Panthers tried to move on from Darnold this offseason, but they haven’t found another option — yet. They are expected to address the position early in the draft. Darnold is still just 24, but he may not have many more chances to prove to the Jets that they made a mistake.

Photo: Aug 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) warms up before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports