Panthers taking strong look at QB in NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers are among the teams in the NFL in need of a franchise quarterback, and they appear to be giving very strong consideration to addressing that need via the draft.

The Panthers plan to have six different quarterbacks in Charlotte next week for a visit, according to The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer.

According to Breer, the list of quarterback prospects set to meet with the Panthers includes: Malik Willis (Liberty), Kenny Pickett (Pitt), Matt Corral (Ole Miss), Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati), Sam Howell (UNC), and Bailey Zappe.

The Panthers pick No. 6 overall, but then not again until the fourth round. They probably wish they had their second and fourth-round picks back from the Jets instead of Sam Darnold, but it’s too late for that.

Though Carolina is meeting with all the quarterback prospects, there is no guarantee they select one at No. 6. They could just be doing their due diligence on some players in whom they are interested.

And considering Carolina doesn’t pick again until the fourth round, it’s possible they might want to move down from No. 6 in order to pick up a few extra selections.

Ultimately, Carolina looks likely to select a quarterback in the draft. The question is how high they will do it.

Photo: Aug 27, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports