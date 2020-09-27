Sam Darnold defends Adam Gase after Jets’ latest loss

One prominent New York Jets player isn’t giving up on coach Adam Gase just yet.

Quarterback Sam Darnold said after the Jets’ 36-7 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday that the players were at fault for the performance. He added that Gase’s gameplan was installed “perfectly,” and that it was the players who failed to execute.

It’s good of Darnold to take responsibility, and shows good leadership qualities. He was very poor, throwing for only 168 yards with three interceptions.

The problems with Gase go way back, though. He’s now 7-12 as the Jets’ head coach, and seems to have a disconnect with his team. These losses reflect poorly on him, especially since he came in with a reputation as an offensive guru that he just hasn’t lived up to.