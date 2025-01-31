Report reveals how much Sam Darnold could earn in free agency

Despite a poor ending to the 2024 season, Sam Darnold remains the top free agent quarterback heading into the offseason. A new report suggests he will get a contract that reflects that.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote in a list of the top NFL free agents that a number of executives believe Darnold will ultimately land a deal similar to what Baker Mayfield received from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last offseason. That 3-year, $100 million contract figures to be something of a template for Darnold on the open market.

Fowler named the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants as potential landing spots based on both need and the risk that they will not be able to draft a top quarterback while sitting outside of the top two.

Darnold appeared on his way to a major payday in 2024 after a great year with the Minnesota Vikings, but back-to-back losses to the Lions and Rams at the end of the season raised new questions. Many believed Darnold cost himself significantly with his showing in those games, but he still looks likely to get a multi-year deal that easily passes $30 million a year in value.

Despite the poor ending, Darnold threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns this season. That would be a significant improvement for several teams, and they will not shy away from trying to land him.