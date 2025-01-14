Fans clowned Sam Darnold with the same joke during brutal playoff debut

Jokes were flying at Sam Darnold’s expense Monday with every sack the Minnesota Vikings quarterback took during his playoff debut.

Darnold looked completely out of his element during the Vikings’ Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Darnold was sacked an astounding six times in the first half, costing Minnesota 52 yards.

The 27-year-old QB went 13/16 for 113 yards through two quarters. He also threw an interception and gave up a costly fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

Fans on X could not help but think about how Darnold’s performance would affect his next contract. Some joked that Darnold was flushing away millions due to his poor play.

Darnold signed a 1-year, $10 million deal with the Vikings in the offseason. After a breakout 2024 campaign, Darnold was projected to get a hefty raise on his next contract. He finished top-5 in the NFL in both passing yards (4,319) and passing touchdowns (35).

As of last month, the Vikings reportedly wanted to bring Darnold back. But given his regression over the last couple of weeks, Minnesota may think twice about offering him a massive long-term contract.