Sam Darnold gets hero treatment inside Vikings’ locker room

They sure love Sam Darnold in Minnesota.

Darnold went 33/43 for 377 yards with 3 touchdowns and an interception while leading his Vikings to a 27-25 win over the Green Bay Packers 27-25 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., in Week 17 on Sunday. The victory made Minnesota 14-2 and moved them a half-game ahead of the 13-2 Detroit Lions for the top spot in both the NFC North and NFC overall.

After the game, cameras showed Darnold running into the Vikings’ locker room. His teammates sprayed him with water in celebration and then lifted him up on their shoulders like a hero.

THAT’S OUR FREAKING QUARTERBACK pic.twitter.com/pEo4aqPHen — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 30, 2024

Seeing Darnold lead the Vikings to a 14-2 record and received that treatment in the locker room is surreal.

Darnold was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and regarded as a bust after his Jets tenure. He later spent time with the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers — mostly as a backup — before making it to the Vikings. He was signed to be a bridge quarterback as the Vikings developed first-round pick J.J. McCarthy. Instead, Darnold has put together a huge season with a 68.1 completion percentage, 4,153 passing yards and 35 passing touchdowns.

Who saw him developing into a top QB capable of leading a team into championship contention?