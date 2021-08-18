Sam Darnold takes shot at Jets over lack of protection

The New York Jets were notoriously bad at keeping Sam Darnold on his feet during his tenure with the team. That clearly wasn’t lost on the quarterback based on remarks he made Wednesday.

Darnold was asked about the importance of taking hits in preseason games Wednesday. The Carolina Panthers quarterback responded by taking a shot at the Jets, saying he had plenty of experience with that.

Sam Darnold, former Jet, drew laughs today when asked about the importance of getting hit in the preseason: "Obviously, I have experience with it in the past the last few years." — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 18, 2021

Darnold was sacked 98 times in three seasons with the Jets, and the team ranked in the bottom ten among NFL teams in sacks allowed in 2019 and 2020, Darnold’s final two seasons with the team. That doesn’t the numerous times he was pressured or hit as he threw, either. It’s no wonder he was so excited to be traded to Carolina.

The Jets and Panthers are set to meet each other in Week 1. Whether he meant to or not, Darnold’s remarks might add a little spice to what was already an intriguing matchup.