Video: Sam Darnold seems so thrilled about trade to Panthers

Sam Darnold seems thrilled about his trade to a new team.

Jordan Palmer, the younger brother of former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer and currently a quarterbacks coach, shared a video on his Instagram Story Monday night. The video showed Darnold walking into a house to celebrate his trade to Carolina.

Darnold raises his arm to pump things up, indicating how happy he is. There are also Carolina Panthers-colored balloons around the room.

Sam Darnold is excited to be heading to Carolina (via IG/jordanpalmer) pic.twitter.com/q6gCHBA4dA — Jets Videos (@snyjets) April 6, 2021

If you’re Darnold, how could you not be happy about the trade? Darnold dealt with injuries, mono, a flawed roster, and below-average head coach while playing for the Jets. Now he has a chance to start over anew with the Panthers. This is a second chance for Darnold, and an opportunity to prove he belongs in the NFL as a starting quarterback.

The Jets already seem to have their quarterback replacement picked out.