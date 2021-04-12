Sam Darnold shares his advice for next Jets quarterback

Sam Darnold will not be the guy who ultimately turns around the New York Jets, but he’s passing along some advice for whoever is poised to try next.

Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was traded to the Carolina Panthers last week with the Jets poised to select a new franchise quarterback second overall in 2021. That makes Darnold the latest in a string of much-heralded quarterbacks to fail to live up to expectations in New York’s notoriously pressure-filled environment.

Darnold was asked if he had any advice for a future young Jets quarterback, and he kept it simple — and not entirely serious.

Sam: Uncertainty of pre-trade situation was “driving me insane” bc he likes to plan. His advice for a young #NYJ QB? “Have fun & don’t pay attention to the media.” With big smile, he says he’s joking about media. (It’s actually pretty good advice, as I see it.) — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) April 12, 2021

Joking or not, it is good advice. Sure, some controversies are legitimate, but in New York, there can be a lot of noise about things that don’t really matter.

It certainly sounds like we know who the next Jets quarterback will be. He’d do well to pay attention to what Darnold has to say about his experience.