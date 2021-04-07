Zach Wilson to the Jets seems like a done deal

The New York Jets cemented the notion that they will be taking a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft when they traded Sam Darnold on Monday. The Jets wouldn’t get rid of him if they didn’t like a quarterback available with the No. 2 pick more than the former USC QB. Their general manager said as much.

So who is the QB who has caught the Jets’ eye? Apparently it’s Zach Wilson.

Adam Schefter made an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up” and said he sent Wilson a text message saying “welcome to New York.”

On @GetUpESPN, Adam Schefter reveals he texted Zach Wilson yesterday and welcomed him to New York. pic.twitter.com/1LggTjVhjN — Jet Up Nation (@jetupnationcrew) April 6, 2021

Schefter said that Trevor Lawrence is going to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1 and Wilson is going to the Jets at No. 2.

The San Francisco 49ers traded up to the No. 3 spot, and this is whom they plan to take.