Sam Howell on pace to obliterate unwanted NFL record

The Washington Commanders were embarrassed by the Chicago Bears on Thursday, with Commanders quarterback Sam Howell enduring another beating at the hands of an opposing defense.

Howell was sacked five times in Thursday’s 40-20 loss, bring his total to a league-worst 29 on the season. Not only is Howell leading the league in taking sacks, but he is on pace to absolutely shatter the NFL record for sacks taken in a single season.

David Carr took 76 sacks in 2002 as a rookie with the Houston Texans. On his current pace, Howell would be sacked 99 times this season.

Sam Howell is on pace to be sacked 99 times this season. The NFL record is 76 by David Carr in 2002 — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) October 6, 2023

The Commanders are 2-3, but they have not played well overall. Howell has barely had time to show what he’s capable in the offense, making it hard for him to justify the franchise’s huge hopes for him. If the team’s offensive line play does not improve rapidly, he is going to be absolutely brutalized for the rest of the year.