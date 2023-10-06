 Skip to main content
Sam Howell on pace to obliterate unwanted NFL record

October 6, 2023
by Grey Papke
Sam Howell with the Commanders

May 6, 2022; Ashburn, Virginia, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera (R) talks with Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) during Washington Commanders rookie minicamp at Inova Performance Center In Ashburn, VA. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders were embarrassed by the Chicago Bears on Thursday, with Commanders quarterback Sam Howell enduring another beating at the hands of an opposing defense.

Howell was sacked five times in Thursday’s 40-20 loss, bring his total to a league-worst 29 on the season. Not only is Howell leading the league in taking sacks, but he is on pace to absolutely shatter the NFL record for sacks taken in a single season.

David Carr took 76 sacks in 2002 as a rookie with the Houston Texans. On his current pace, Howell would be sacked 99 times this season.

The Commanders are 2-3, but they have not played well overall. Howell has barely had time to show what he’s capable in the offense, making it hard for him to justify the franchise’s huge hopes for him. If the team’s offensive line play does not improve rapidly, he is going to be absolutely brutalized for the rest of the year.

