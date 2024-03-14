Sam Howell traded to NFC team

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing in some competition for Geno Smith.

The Seahawks on Thursday acquired quarterback Sam Howell in a trade with the Washington Commanders, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The two teams will swap draft picks in the deal as well.

Another QB trade: Commanders are sending last year’s starter Sam Howell to the Seahawks in a pick swap, per sources. Trade:

🏈Seahawks receive Howell, a fourth-round pick (No. 102), a sixth (No. 179). 🏈Commanders receive a third (No. 78) and a fifth (No. 152). pic.twitter.com/jCEivnjg9D — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2024

Smith has enjoyed a career revival with the Seahawks, but there have been questions about whether he will remain the team’s starting quarterback under new head coach Mike Macdonald. Smith’s base salary of $12.7 million for 2024 became fully guaranteed when the Seahawks kept him on the roster last month. They then turned his roster bonus into a signing bonus with a restructured contract to free up salary cap space.

Though Seattle has committed significant money to Smith, Macdonald has stopped well short of naming Smith the starter heading into next season.

Howell, a fifth-round pick for the Commanders two years ago, flashed serious potential early in the 2023 season. He finished the season with 3,946 passing yards and 21 touchdowns, but he also threw a league-worst 21 interceptions. He seemed to fall out of favor with Washington toward the end of the year. With the team having the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, Howell became expendable.