 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, March 14, 2024

Sam Howell traded to NFC team

March 14, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Sam Howell celebrating a play

Sep 10, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing in some competition for Geno Smith.

The Seahawks on Thursday acquired quarterback Sam Howell in a trade with the Washington Commanders, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The two teams will swap draft picks in the deal as well.

Smith has enjoyed a career revival with the Seahawks, but there have been questions about whether he will remain the team’s starting quarterback under new head coach Mike Macdonald. Smith’s base salary of $12.7 million for 2024 became fully guaranteed when the Seahawks kept him on the roster last month. They then turned his roster bonus into a signing bonus with a restructured contract to free up salary cap space.

Though Seattle has committed significant money to Smith, Macdonald has stopped well short of naming Smith the starter heading into next season.

Howell, a fifth-round pick for the Commanders two years ago, flashed serious potential early in the 2023 season. He finished the season with 3,946 passing yards and 21 touchdowns, but he also threw a league-worst 21 interceptions. He seemed to fall out of favor with Washington toward the end of the year. With the team having the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, Howell became expendable.

Article Tags

Geno SmithSam HowellSeattle Seahawks
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus