Sam Hubbard returns fumble 98 yards for TD in massive turnaround

January 15, 2023
by Larry Brown
Tyler Huntley loses a ball

The Cincinnati Bengals’ AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens turned Sunday night on a massive play at the goal line.

The Ravens had the ball at the Cincinnati 1 in a 17-17 game and had a 3rd-and-goal. The Ravens had quarterback Tyler Huntley take the snap and try to jump over the line and reach the ball into the end zone for a touchdown. Instead, Logan Wilson stuffed Huntley, and Germaine Pratt knocked the ball loose for a fumble.

Sam Hubbard scooped up the ball and ran it back 98 yards for a touchdown to turn the game and give the Bengals a 24-17 lead.

That was a massive play and the longest fumble return in postseason history.

What a play by Wilson and Pratt to stuff Hundley and knock the ball loose, and what a great job by Hubbard to pick up the ball and return it for a touchdown.

Just when it looked like the Ravens would take the lead, the Bengals’ defense came up with the play of the game.

