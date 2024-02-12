People said the same thing about the Jesus Super Bowl commercial

The Super Bowl is known for the commercials and other entertainment almost as much as the game itself. One advertisement that aired during the first quarter of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nev. on Sunday resulted in many people saying the same thing.

There was an ad promoting Jesus that ran early in the game. The ad was part of the “He Gets Us” campaign paid for by the Servant Foundation, a non-profit organization. That’s the fine print though, and most people were just left wondering how Jesus had the budget to pay $7 million for an ad.

Even Jesus got a Super Bowl commercial — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 11, 2024

Incredible fourth quarter for Jesus has him operating with a $40 billion advertising budget — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) February 11, 2024

Jesus spent $7 million on an ad? — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) February 11, 2024

You know the Super Bowl is big when even Jesus is buying ads — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 11, 2024

The Jesus people have been spending big, big bucks on ads lately. Feels like it means something’s brewing. — feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) February 11, 2024

Others were wondering why the ad was about washing feet and joked that a foot-fetish person like Rex Ryan would love the commercial.

When you see the Jesus washed feet commercial pic.twitter.com/OTRElI3uI7 — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) February 11, 2024

Here is the ad: