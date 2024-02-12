 Skip to main content
People said the same thing about the Jesus Super Bowl commercial

February 11, 2024
by Larry Brown
Jesus Super Bowl ad

The Super Bowl is known for the commercials and other entertainment almost as much as the game itself. One advertisement that aired during the first quarter of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nev. on Sunday resulted in many people saying the same thing.

There was an ad promoting Jesus that ran early in the game. The ad was part of the “He Gets Us” campaign paid for by the Servant Foundation, a non-profit organization. That’s the fine print though, and most people were just left wondering how Jesus had the budget to pay $7 million for an ad.

Others were wondering why the ad was about washing feet and joked that a foot-fetish person like Rex Ryan would love the commercial.

Here is the ad:

