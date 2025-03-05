Saquon Barkley shares first post after his record-breaking Eagles extension

Saquon Barkley did not forget to thank his supporters after landing a historic deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

News broke Tuesday that the Eagles are signing Barkley to a record-breaking contract extension. The pact makes Barkley the highest-paid running back in NFL history. Full details of Barkley’s deal can be found here.

Barkley posted a short but sweet message on his social media accounts to thank everyone involved that helped him land the deal of his dreams. Barkley also included two photos in the post. The first was with his childrenSaquon Jr. and daughter Jada. The second was with his agent Edward M. Berry.

“Overflow!” Barkley captioned the post. “Grateful for the Eagles Organization , grateful for my team, grateful for the amazing fans in Philly. Fly Eagles Fly”

Barkley signed a three-year, $37.75 million contract with the Eagles before the 2024 season, meaning he still has two years left on his current deal. The extension tacks on two more years, keeping him under contract with the Eagles through the 2028 NFL season.

On the surface, signing a 28-year-old running back to a massive two-year extension with two years left on his deal seems like a questionable move. Running backs have historically started to lose their effectiveness once they approach 30.

But Barkley proved last season that he is no ordinary running back. He rushed for an astounding 2,005 yards across 16 games, becoming just the ninth player in NFL history to achieve the feat. His 499 rushing yards in the playoffs is the third-most ever in a single postseason run.

Philadelphia likely would not have made the Super Bowl without him. The Eagles did not hesitate to reward him for it.