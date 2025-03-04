Saquon Barkley makes history with new Eagles contract

Saquon Barkley had a record-setting first season with the Philadelphia Eagles, and the star running back has now made history with his new contract.

Barkley and the Eagles have agreed to a 2-year, $41.2 million contract extension, according to multiple reports. The deal makes Barkley the only running back in NFL history to have an annual salary of at least $20 million.

Barkley’s extension also includes a whopping $36 million in guaranteed money. You can see a full breakdown:

Sep 5, 2024; Sao Paolo, Brazil; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley at press conference at the Neo Química Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Barkley signed 3-year, $37.75 million contract with the Eagles as a free agent last March. It was reported at the time that he stood to make as much as $46.75 with incentives factored in . He cashed in on several of those incentives last season, with the remainder still tied to the new deal.

The New York Giants chose to let Barkley walk, and he wound up being named Offensive Player of the Year. Barkley rushed for 2,005 yards during the regular season and another 499 in the playoffs. He became an immediate fan favorite in Philly both for his play and some of his actions off the field.

While Barkley really has nowhere to go but down from his incredible 2024 season, the 28-year-old will remain the focal point of Philadelphia’s offense. His new contract reflects that.