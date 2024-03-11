Saquon Barkley to sign with rival team

Saquon Barkley is leaving the New York Giants to sign with one of their biggest rivals.

Barkley agreed to a three-year, $37.75 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. $26 million will be fully guaranteed at signing, and Barkley stands to make as much as $46.75 million with incentives.

Barkley will presumably become the Eagles’ new lead back, and he beat the franchise tag number in doing so. The two-time Pro Bowl selection overcame injury concerns in 2023 to rush for 962 yards and six touchdowns with the Giants, even as the team struggled. The Eagles should provide him with a situation where he can play significant snaps with a team that figures to be a contender.

The Giants developed Barkley after drafting him No. 2 overall in 2018, and he was initially seen as a foundational player for the organization. Their fans are very unlikely to forgive the running back for making the jump to an NFC East rival like this.