Giants legend warns Saquon Barkley about signing with 1 rival team

A report linking Saquon Barkley to one of the New York Giants’ biggest rivals has sparked strong reactions among fans, and even one Giants legend had something to say about it.

Longtime Giants running back Tiki Barber had a stark warning for Barkley regarding how he would be seen if he left the Giants for Philadelphia. In Barber’s eyes, such a move would be unforgivable, and Barkley was hurting his reputation by even considering the Eagles as a landing spot.

“The fact that Saquon would even contemplate going to play for that team in Philadelphia is insulting to his Giant history and legacy,” Barber said in an appearance on WFAN radio, via Dan Roche of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Saquon may very well not be a New York Giant [in 2024]. … Go to Baltimore! Go to Houston! Go to L.A. Chargers! Do not go to the Philadelphia Eagles because if you do, that appreciation and respect and reverence that we all have for you, Saquon, will be lost. It will be gone.

“We still want to respect and love him. If he goes to Houston, and he’s down there with C.J. Stroud and they do some great stuff, and hell, even wins a championship, we’ll feel happy for him. No matter what happens, what he does in Philadelphia, we will hate it. You’re going to turn into one of those people that we hate, and we don’t want that. We don’t. We’ll respect you, but we’ll hate you, and that’s not a good thing. Your jersey, that 26 that we see all over the stadium, it won’t be worn anymore. It’ll be gone. It’ll be burned in some cases.”

Barber is right that some Giants fans would never forgive Barkley if he signed with the Eagles. On the other hand, Barkley is from Pennsylvania and played at Penn State, which might factor into the reported mutual interest. Regardless of how he feels about the Giants, Barkley must do what is best for him, and it would be tough to turn down the chance to play for a contending team while making good money if the Eagles are willing to make that happen.

The door does not appear closed on Barkley actually returning to the Giants. The former No. 2 overall draft pick rushed for 962 yards and six touchdowns on 247 carries last season.