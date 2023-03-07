 Skip to main content
Saquon Barkley gets franchise tag from Giants

March 7, 2023
by Larry Brown
Saquon Barkley takes off his helmet

Nov 28, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) during warm ups before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ offseason is coming together as the team had hoped.

On Tuesday, the Giants reached an agreement with quarterback Daniel Jones on a long-term deal. Reaching an agreement with Jones on a contract prior to Tuesday’s deadline for using franchise tags allowed the team to place a tag on Saquon Barkley.

The franchise tag for a running back pays $10,091,000 in 2023, which is the average salary of the five highest-paid running backs for the year.

Barkley played out his initial four-year rookie contract with the Giants after being drafted No. 2 overall in 2018. Then last season, Barkley played for $7.2 million after the Giants picked up his fifth-year option.

Barkley reminded everyone last season just how good he can be when healthy. The 26-year-old rushed for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also caught 57 passes for 338 yards.

The Giants went 9-7-1 last season and won a playoff game. They’re hoping to build off that momentum, which is why they’re keeping their core offensive players intact.

