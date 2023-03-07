Saquon Barkley gets franchise tag from Giants

The New York Giants’ offseason is coming together as the team had hoped.

On Tuesday, the Giants reached an agreement with quarterback Daniel Jones on a long-term deal. Reaching an agreement with Jones on a contract prior to Tuesday’s deadline for using franchise tags allowed the team to place a tag on Saquon Barkley.

The franchise tag for a running back pays $10,091,000 in 2023, which is the average salary of the five highest-paid running backs for the year.

Barkley played out his initial four-year rookie contract with the Giants after being drafted No. 2 overall in 2018. Then last season, Barkley played for $7.2 million after the Giants picked up his fifth-year option.

Barkley reminded everyone last season just how good he can be when healthy. The 26-year-old rushed for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also caught 57 passes for 338 yards.

The Giants went 9-7-1 last season and won a playoff game. They’re hoping to build off that momentum, which is why they’re keeping their core offensive players intact.