Saquon Barkley’s new nickname for Daniel Jones is going viral

A nickname Saquon Barkley used for Daniel Jones is going viral.

Inside the NFL released a clip on Wednesday from the New York Giants’ 24-16 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. In the clip, Barkley tells Jones that he wants to see the quarterback with him if he breaks a long run.

“If I break a long one, I better see ‘Vanilla Vick’ down there,” Barkley said.

“Alright, I got you,” Jones said with a smile.

Jones is one of the better rushing quarterbacks in the league and has 387 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground this season. Saquon has been the real beast on the ground though. The 2018 No. 2 pick has 931 rushing yards for 6 touchdowns this season.

As for the “Vanilla Vick” nickname, which is a reference to Jones’ skin color and the speed of legendary quarterback Michael Vick, people loved it.

The “Vanilla Vick” seems to be more of a catch-all phrase for when a white quarterback runs well. But in this case, people loved hearing it used by Barkley when talking with Jones.