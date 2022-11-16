Saquon Barkley’s new nickname for Daniel Jones is going viral
A nickname Saquon Barkley used for Daniel Jones is going viral.
Inside the NFL released a clip on Wednesday from the New York Giants’ 24-16 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. In the clip, Barkley tells Jones that he wants to see the quarterback with him if he breaks a long run.
“If I break a long one, I better see ‘Vanilla Vick’ down there,” Barkley said.
“Alright, I got you,” Jones said with a smile.
Jones is one of the better rushing quarterbacks in the league and has 387 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground this season. Saquon has been the real beast on the ground though. The 2018 No. 2 pick has 931 rushing yards for 6 touchdowns this season.
As for the “Vanilla Vick” nickname, which is a reference to Jones’ skin color and the speed of legendary quarterback Michael Vick, people loved it.
The “Vanilla Vick” seems to be more of a catch-all phrase for when a white quarterback runs well. But in this case, people loved hearing it used by Barkley when talking with Jones.