Saquon Barkley makes cool Penn State announcement

Saquon Barkley on Saturday joined the group of NFL players who went back to school and graduated college.

Barkley graduated from Penn State on Saturday, with the school sending out a picture to acknowledge the accomplishment. Barkley made sure to share the post as well.

Barkley was congratulated by many, including Penn State coach James Franklin.

Barkley left Penn State early in 2018 to go pro, and he was selected second overall in that year’s NFL Draft. The running back is just the latest player to celebrate getting his degree after going pro early, which is a pretty cool accomplishment.

Barkley has been the subject of trade rumors lately, with the Giants not doing much to shut them down. He averaged 3.7 yards per carry for the Giants in 2021.