Jameis Winston shares cool news via Instagram

Seven years after leaving Florida State, Jameis Winston is a college graduate.

Winston received his college degree on Saturday and participated in Florida State’s commencement ceremony. The New Orleans Saints shared a picture of Winston in his graduation gown on social media.

Winston posted his own pictures of the event on Monday, including one of him and his family posing in front of the school’s Bobby Bowden statue.

Winston had previously said he started taking online classes in 2016 in order to earn his degree. As of 2017, he was 26 credits short of graduating, but obviously fulfilled those requirements in the five years since.

The former Florida State star is preparing for his third season with the New Orleans Saints, albeit after a few hard feelings that developed during the offseason.