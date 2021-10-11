Saquon Barkley gets positive news on ankle injury

Saquon Barkley left the New York Giants’ game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday with an ankle injury that looked quite serious, but the star running back might be back sooner rather than later.

Giants head coach Joe Judge told reporters on Monday that the team got “better news than it could’ve been” after Barkley underwent tests on his ankle. While Judge would not put a timetable on Barkley’s return, reports have indicated that the 24-year-old may only miss two or three weeks.

Joe Judge wouldn’t say Saquon Barkley has a sprained ankle (he does), but he said X-Rays came back “with better news than it could’ve been. A little bit of a sigh of relief.” To no one’s surprise, Judge won’t put a timetable on Barkley’s return (probably about 2-3 weeks). — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 11, 2021

The Giants could play it safe with Barkley, as he spent all offseason rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered last year. However, he has proven he is a fast healer.

Barkley’s ankle looked badly swollen on the sideline, but this is not his first ankle injury. He also had one in 2019, and initial reports indicated he could miss up to two months. He sat out just three weeks, so it would be unwise to doubt him this time.