Saquon Barkley suffers gruesome looking ankle injury

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is once again poised to miss time after rolling his ankle in Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Barkley suffered a nasty-looking rolled ankle when he landed on Dallas’ Jourdan Lewis’ foot in the first quarter. FOX’s broadcast got a shot of Barkley’s ankle being looked at on the sideline, and it was considerably swollen.

Saquon Barkley turns his ankle after the play pic.twitter.com/wVIMVcKSZK — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 10, 2021

Yeahhhhhh, don’t think we’re getting Saquon Barkley back today pic.twitter.com/mgFhKLXEV8 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) October 10, 2021

After being checked out on the sideline, Barkley was carted to the locker room. The Giants quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

It’s a brutal blow for Barkley, who looked like he was just getting healthy after coming back from the ACL injury he suffered last season. That injury was to his right knee, while Sunday’s was his left ankle.

Barkley tallied 2,310 rushing yards over his first two seasons in the NFL. He was limited to two games in 2020 due to his knee injury.