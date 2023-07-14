Sauce Gardner has cool quote about comparisons to other CBs

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was recently involved in an odd dispute over his standing with other young cornerbacks in the NFL, but Gardner is not a fan of the debates.

Gardner was ranked as the second-best quarterback in the league in a poll of players and executives, prompting former defensive back Asante Samuel to blame New York media hype and argue that Seattle’s Tariq Woolen had been better as a rookie. Legendary Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis intervened and called Samuel a “hater,” sparking a multi-day Twitter feud.

In an appearance on “The Pivot” podcast with Ryan Clark, Gardner indirectly responded to the comparisons by saying he does not think there is any point to them, that more than one young cornerback can be great, and that he would gladly share tips with his rivals to make them better.

“It’s enough space in this world for all of us to eat” – @iamSauceGardner Ahmad Gardner is the rare super star rookie who wants to see his contemporaries shine as much as he does. Whether it’s Woolen or Stingley he doesn’t feel their successes have to be pitted against one… pic.twitter.com/GvtvR3RbVI — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) July 14, 2023

“If I want to be great, I feel like I’m doing somebody else a disservice by knowing I could be telling him this, but I ain’t gonna tell him this because I want to be better than him if I’m competing with him,” Gardner said. “That’s not the case. We can all be great. It’s enough space in this world for all of us to eat.”

Gardner has downplayed comparisons to legends before, though he did have an outstanding rookie campaign. His mindset is elite too, which helps make critics like Samuel look petty when they comment on his perceived standing in the NFL.

Gardner will have big expectations for the 2023 season. If he performs well, he will get his recognition, whether he asks for it or not.