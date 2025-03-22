Steelers skipped major event to meet with Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers showed how serious they are about quarterback Aaron Rodgers by meeting with him Friday, and they did so in more ways than one.

In an appearance on “SportsCenter” Saturday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler revealed just how serious the Steelers were about taking the meeting with Rodgers on Friday. Fowler noted that the team’s staff skipped Michigan’s Pro Day to meet with Rodgers, an event their entire contingent typically attends.

“I was told the Steelers wanted to make this meeting happen so much, they skipped Michigan’s Pro Day yesterday,” Fowler said. “If you know the Steelers, that’s a big deal. The whole contingent goes to every big Pro Day.”

Aug 19, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during warmups for the Jets game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Fowler added that the Steelers are “aggressively pursuing” Rodgers, and that he is clearly their top priority at the quarterback position.

QB dominoes starting to fall – sort of. Latest on Rodgers, Wilson and #Titans on @SportsCenter with @RandyScottESPN pic.twitter.com/YJn7vHsEIs — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 22, 2025

The Steelers were not completely without representation at Michigan’s Pro Day. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported that defensive coordinator Teryl Austin was in attendance, even if the rest of the team’s staff were not.

Mason Graham did field drills but didn’t run at Michigan pro day today. Good contingent of defensive personnel turned out to watch Michigan’s draft prospects today inc ex-Lions assistants Teryl Austin (now with the Steelers) & Todd Wash (Panthers). Ex-Lions GM Bob Quinn also here — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) March 21, 2025

The Wolverines have several players who could be picked in the first round of the NFL Draft, and a host of others who could go a bit later. Tight end Colston Loveland and cornerback Will Johnson are seen as among the best players available at their respective positions, so it is not as if the Steelers felt there was nothing worth looking at in Ann Arbor.

Rodgers left Pittsburgh without a contract, but the visit has been characterized as the two sides getting familiar with each other. The Steelers obviously put a high priority on making it happen, perhaps believing that an in-person visit would help convince Rodgers to join them.

Rodgers ultimately preferred to join a different team in free agency, though the interest is not mutual at this point. The Steelers may be his only realistic option left if he wants to play in 2025, though it sounds like he will continue to take his time in making a decision.