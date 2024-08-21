 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, August 21, 2024

Sauce Gardner goes viral for his comments about rival QB

August 21, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Ahmad Sauce Gardner looking on

Aug 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was very, very careful with some of his commentary about a rival quarterback on Wednesday.

Gardner was asked for his thoughts on New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones after the Jets and Giants held a joint practice on Wednesday. Gardner’s response went viral — not for what he said, but in the extremely careful tone he took when discussing Jones.

“Uh, he’s a good quarterback,” Gardner said cautiously. “I mean, a competitor. It was very competitive. It was great. I had fun out there today. I don’t really know what to say.”

The roughly ten seconds of silence before Gardner managed to praise Jones’ competitiveness was taken by many as an attempt on Gardner’s part to be polite and avoid saying anything too critical about the much-maligned Giants quarterback. Gardner, for his part, denied any disrespect — or any attempts at avoiding disrespect — by claiming that he was distracted by something in the middle of his answer.

For those who had already made up their minds about Gardner’s intentions, the excuse probably will not fly. After all, we already know Gardner will freely offer praise to opposing quarterbacks when he thinks it’s justified.

Jones is signed to a rather infamous four-year, $160 million deal with the Giants, and he has yet to really live up to it. His preseason debut this year did not offer much reason for optimism, either.

Article Tags

Daniel JonesSauce Gardner
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus