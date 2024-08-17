Daniel Jones gets roasted for his awful preseason debut

Daniel Jones’ first game appearance since suffering a torn ACL last year definitely did not go the way he would have wanted it to.

The New York Giants quarterback did not exactly turn in an encouraging performance in his 2024 preseason debut against the Houston Texans on Saturday, uncorking two interceptions in the first quarter. The first was a pick-six by Texans safety Jalen Pitre on a throw that was mostly made out of desperation to avoid a safety.

Daniel Jones is in mid-season form pic.twitter.com/8WssuGPvIp — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 17, 2024

There was more to come, as Derek Stingley Jr. picked off Jones later in the quarter.

Jones did turn things around in the second quarter with a long pass to set up a touchdown, but social media had already delivered its verdict.

Malik Nabers after one half of preseason with Daniel Jones pic.twitter.com/kP8OPwLVD1 — Josh Sweat Truther (@EaglesBurna) August 17, 2024

Daniel Jones’ agent getting him a $160 million contract off the back of Saquan, 15 passing TDs and a very random Giants playoff appearance should be a Netflix doc https://t.co/E1eFm80gpL — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) August 17, 2024

You realize life isn’t fair when Daniel jones is making 90 million guaranteed to play football pic.twitter.com/WP4Kxsjv3z — John (@iam_johnw) August 17, 2024

Saquon Barkley to the Giants after they refused to pay him but gave Daniel Jones $40 million pic.twitter.com/yEbGglTVav — FanDuel (@FanDuel) August 17, 2024

At least to some, Jones has become the go-to for referencing mediocre NFL quarterback play. If performances like this carry into the regular season, that reputation is not going to change.

The Giants are still adamant that the four-year, $160 million contract they gave Jones last year is not a mistake. They may be right, but the regular season output is going to have to be a lot better than this for that to be the case.