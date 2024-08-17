 Skip to main content
Daniel Jones gets roasted for his awful preseason debut

August 17, 2024
by Grey Papke
Daniel Jones on the sideline

East Rutherford, NJ October 22, 2023. Daniel Jones of the Giants on the sidelines in the second half. Photo credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Daniel Jones’ first game appearance since suffering a torn ACL last year definitely did not go the way he would have wanted it to.

The New York Giants quarterback did not exactly turn in an encouraging performance in his 2024 preseason debut against the Houston Texans on Saturday, uncorking two interceptions in the first quarter. The first was a pick-six by Texans safety Jalen Pitre on a throw that was mostly made out of desperation to avoid a safety.

There was more to come, as Derek Stingley Jr. picked off Jones later in the quarter.

Jones did turn things around in the second quarter with a long pass to set up a touchdown, but social media had already delivered its verdict.

At least to some, Jones has become the go-to for referencing mediocre NFL quarterback play. If performances like this carry into the regular season, that reputation is not going to change.

The Giants are still adamant that the four-year, $160 million contract they gave Jones last year is not a mistake. They may be right, but the regular season output is going to have to be a lot better than this for that to be the case.

Daniel Jones
