Jets player was flirting with Jessica Alba and friend at NBA game

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner continues to live the dream.

Gardner and his new teammate Aaron Rodgers attended Tuesday night’s playoff game between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The arena, of course, was packed with famous celebrities and athletes. Gardner and Rodgers happened to be seated near Jessica Alba, but Sauce apparently had never heard of the actress.

Gardner told reporters on Wednesday that Rodgers pointed out Alba to him. He said he told Rodgers he didn’t know who Alba was, and the quarterback “looked at me like I’m crazy.” Gardner said he eventually got to meet Alba and her friend and it was “great vibes.”

Apparently Gardner made a good impression on Alba. She sent a tweet on Thursday complimenting Gardner on his game, and we don’t mean his Pro Bowl play on the field.

Lol -I totally see how this kid Sauce got his name, he said to my girl @ElizabethMxo “How can I get caught up when I’m the catch” . But in all honesty he was actually very polite with his elder @AaronRodgers12 and everyone else in the room. It was nice meeting you… — Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) May 4, 2023

Gardner recruited Rodgers harder than any other Jets player when it became clear that Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay. He then showed how excited he was about the trade with a change he made to his Instagram page.

Rodgers obviously gives the Jets a legitimate chance to win a Super Bowl, but he seems to be opening new doors for Gardner in other areas of life, too.