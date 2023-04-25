Sauce Gardner made great Instagram change after Aaron Rodgers news

Aaron Rodgers has finally been traded to the New York Jets, and star cornerback Sauce Gardner waisted no time expressing his excitement over the blockbuster deal.

Shortly after news broke on Monday that the Jets and Green Bay Packers had agreed on a compensation package for Rodgers, Gardner made a big change to his Instagram profile. He changed his profile picture to a photo of Rodgers from when the star quarterback was in college at Cal.

Sauce Gardner’s IG profile pic pic.twitter.com/CqYUO5sNKx — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) April 25, 2023

The enthusiastic reaction from Gardner is hardly a surprise. The Pro Bowl corner openly recruited Rodgers during the offseason and made one big gesture to try to convince Rodgers to choose New York.

The Jets went 7-10 last season but were crushed by poor quarterback play. They have plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, which is why Rodgers wanted to play for them. Gardner, who seemingly had Rodgers on his mind for months, is almost certainly thinking championship in 2023.