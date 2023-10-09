Sauce Gardner trolls Russell Wilson, Broncos

The New York Jets were more than happy to make Sean Payton eat his words on Sunday, and star cornerback Sauce Gardner made sure Russell Wilson did not feel left out.

Following New York’s 31-21 win over the Broncos, the Jets roasted Payton and company with a funny meme on social media. Gardner got in on the fun by sending a tweet that said “Jets Country ……. LETS RIDE.”

Jets Country…….LETS RIDE🐴 — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) October 8, 2023

Payton dismissed the Jets as a team focused on “trying to win the offseason” in comments he made over the summer. In the same interview, Payton said his predecessor, current Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, was responsible for “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.” Payton later apologized, but the Jets made it clear they used the remarks as motivation last week.

Gardner expanded the trash talk a bit with his tweet. After Wilson signed with the Broncos last offseason, he began ending his interviews and press conferences by saying, “Broncos Country, let’s ride!” It was not long before he had to abandon the catchphrase for obvious reasons.

As you might expect, Hackett was also fired up to help his team beat the Broncos.