Scott Frost lands job with NFL team

Former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is joining an NFL team for the upcoming season.

Frost is expected to be hired by the Los Angeles Rams as a senior football analyst, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Sunday.

Sources: The LA Rams are expected to hire Scott Frost as a Senior Football Analyst. Frost was most recently the head coach at Nebraska and went 13-0 as the head coach of UCF in 2017. Frost played five seasons in the NFL as a defensive back and worked as an assistant at Oregon. pic.twitter.com/EWYaZfEYUK — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 1, 2024

Frost was the head coach at Nebraska — his alma mater — from 2018 until he was fired midway through the 2022 season. He went 16-31 in four-plus seasons and was unable to turn things around for a struggling Cornhuskers program.

Prior to landing the Nebraska job, frost led UCF to an undefeated 13-0 season in 2017 and coached the Knights for two seasons.

A former quarterback at Nebraska, Frost was drafted by the New York Jets in the third round in 1998. He played six seasons in the NFL for four different teams, making most of his contributions on special teams.

Frost reportedly pursued one college head coach vacancy this past offseason but did not get it. The 49-year-old is likely hoping for a more prominent role with a team in the future other than senior football analyst, but the job could serve as a stepping stone for Frost to get back into coaching.