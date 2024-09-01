 Skip to main content
Scott Frost lands job with NFL team

September 1, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Scott Frost in a Nebraska cap

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is seen before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen

Former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is joining an NFL team for the upcoming season.

Frost is expected to be hired by the Los Angeles Rams as a senior football analyst, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Sunday.

Frost was the head coach at Nebraska — his alma mater — from 2018 until he was fired midway through the 2022 season. He went 16-31 in four-plus seasons and was unable to turn things around for a struggling Cornhuskers program.

Prior to landing the Nebraska job, frost led UCF to an undefeated 13-0 season in 2017 and coached the Knights for two seasons.

A former quarterback at Nebraska, Frost was drafted by the New York Jets in the third round in 1998. He played six seasons in the NFL for four different teams, making most of his contributions on special teams.

Frost reportedly pursued one college head coach vacancy this past offseason but did not get it. The 49-year-old is likely hoping for a more prominent role with a team in the future other than senior football analyst, but the job could serve as a stepping stone for Frost to get back into coaching.

