 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, January 18, 2025

Everyone said the same thing about Scott Van Pelt during ESPN halftime show

January 18, 2025
by Larry Brown
Read

Article Tags

NFL Playoffs 2024Scott Van Pelt

Scott Van Pelt in the cold

Everyone was saying the same thing about Scott Van Pelt after watching him on TV during ESPN’s halftime show for the Houston Texans-Kansas City Chiefs Divisional Round playoff game on Saturday.

The AFC playoff game was being played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., and it was cold out. The temperature was a frigid 22 degrees according to AccuWeather.

All one had to do was catch one glimpse of Van Pelt to understand how cold it was. The ESPN host was all bundled up while on TV at halftime. He had gloves on his hands, a knitted cap, and he even had the hood of his big jacket covering his head.

Fans commented on just how cold Van Pelt looked.

People also had jokes for Jason Kelce too, who was wearing a cute outfit.

For those wondering, it definitely got colder as the day went on. Van Pelt was not wearing the hood or gloves earlier during the pregame show.

We feel for you, Scott Van Pelt. That level of cold did not look comfortable.