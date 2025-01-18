Everyone said the same thing about Scott Van Pelt during ESPN halftime show

Everyone was saying the same thing about Scott Van Pelt after watching him on TV during ESPN’s halftime show for the Houston Texans-Kansas City Chiefs Divisional Round playoff game on Saturday.

The AFC playoff game was being played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., and it was cold out. The temperature was a frigid 22 degrees according to AccuWeather.

All one had to do was catch one glimpse of Van Pelt to understand how cold it was. The ESPN host was all bundled up while on TV at halftime. He had gloves on his hands, a knitted cap, and he even had the hood of his big jacket covering his head.

Is Scott Van Pelt doing the halftime show from Antarctica? pic.twitter.com/kkemQeJnnK — VG (@ViolationsGreg) January 18, 2025

Fans commented on just how cold Van Pelt looked.

Scott Van Pelt looks like he’s freezing his balls off lol 😝 — bobbyg (@Robertperrette) January 18, 2025

no one has ever looked colder on television than scott van pelt right now — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) January 18, 2025

Scott Van Pelt at halftime in Kansas City pic.twitter.com/pes1PphuAA — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) January 18, 2025

People also had jokes for Jason Kelce too, who was wearing a cute outfit.

According to Scott Van Pelt, this is who he thinks Jason Kelce looks like today on Countdown "So it’s the story of two brothers. They grew up in the same house. One of them is out here dressed up like Yukon Cornelius, the other is out here in shorts." pic.twitter.com/budszzhatI — All Things Tayvis (@allthingstayvis) January 18, 2025

Scott Van Pelt and Jason Kelce with the Chiefs Texans halftime analysis pic.twitter.com/a5TA5QSyUR — Dividend Dandy (@DividendDandy) January 18, 2025

For those wondering, it definitely got colder as the day went on. Van Pelt was not wearing the hood or gloves earlier during the pregame show.

I guess it's cold in Kansas City today. Scott Van Pelt, Kirk Cousins, Ryan Clark, Jason Kelce and Marcus Spears on the set live at Arrowhead Stadium for ESPN/ABC. pic.twitter.com/KTgd5Rbok7 — Ken Fang — Very Asian (@fangsbites) January 18, 2025

We feel for you, Scott Van Pelt. That level of cold did not look comfortable.