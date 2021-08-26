Scott Zolak thinks Cam Newton is distracted by rap music at practice

Boston radio personality Scott Zolak thinks that the New England Patriots need to make a music change at practice to help Cam Newton.

Zolak, who played quarterback for the Patriots 1991-1998, is a co-host on “Zolak and Bertrand” on 98.5 “The Sports Hub” in Boston. He was live from Patriots training camp on Thursday and shared that he feels Newton is distracted by the rap music at practice.

“I’d turn off the rap music first of all, because I think it’s distracting for Cam here,” Zolak said on Thursday’s show. “Because in between every throw, he’s dancing. He makes a throw and the music’s still cranking.”

Zolak has been impressed by Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones, saying Jones “looks like he’s here to work.”

Zolak thinks the Patriots need to see what Newton does this week before deciding on who should be their Week 1 starter.

“I think it’s decision week. I think you need one more look at Cam.”

"I'd turn off the rap music first of all, because I think it's distracting for Cam. In-between every throw he's dancing…" -Zo Cam can't even listen to rap & dance at practice in peace pic.twitter.com/oGxsTogIVg — (@FTBVids_YT) August 26, 2021

Newton returned to practice on Thursday after missing five days due to a COVID “misunderstanding.” The Patriots reportedly are frustrated with Newton over the matter, but he is still highly likely to begin the season as the team’s starting quarterback.

As for any changes to the sounds, removing the rap music might bother more than just Newton.