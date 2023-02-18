Seahawks CB takes shot at Matt Patricia

Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs spent the better part of two seasons under Matt Patricia in Detroit. And like many Lions players, he wasn’t a huge fan.

On Friday, Diggs took a public shot at Patricia after Dov Kleiman sent a tweet comparing the failed Lions head coach to newly hired Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.

As long as Gannon respects his players and not be an A Hole he’ll be better! 🤷🏾 https://t.co/AzAwrezxVV — Nino (@qdiggs6) February 17, 2023

A sixth-round pick of the Lions in 2015, Diggs was traded to the Seahawks in 2019 after a falling out with Patricia.

“I’m a pretty outspoken guy. Some people can’t take that. So there you go,” Diggs said in reference to Patricia this past September.

Diggs certainly wasn’t the only player vocal about their disdain for Patricia, who was fired in 2020 after compiling a record of 13-29-1 over two-plus seasons.

“I don’t wish bad on (Patricia), but as a man, me and him just don’t get along,” Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay said ahead of Super Bowl LVII. “He’s a smart coach, he knows his X’s and O’s, but the disrespect is not what I’m with.”

After being terminated in Detroit, Patricia returned to the New England Patriots in 2021. He assumed the offensive play-calling duties in 2022 and quarterback Mac Jones promptly took a nose dive. As a result, the Patriots went out and hired Bill O’Brien to run their offense in 2023.