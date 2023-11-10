Ex-Seahawks player found guilty of violent attack on girlfriend

Former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler was arrested more than two years ago following a violent attack on his ex-girlfriend, and a verdict in the case was reached on Thursday.

Wheeler was found guilty of one count of first-degree domestic violence and one count of second-degree domestic violence in King County, Wash., according to TMZ. He was found not guilty on a count of unlawful imprisonment.

Wheeler was taken into custody following the ruling and is set to be sentenced on Dec. 14.

A spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said the jury found that Wheeler “used force or means likely to result in death.” The first-degree charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years. Prosecutors can seek a longer sentence because Wheeler was also found guilty of the second-degree charge.

Wheeler assaulted his ex-girlfriend at an apartment in a suburb of Seattle on Jan. 22, 2011. The victim, Alleah Taylor, suffered injuries to her neck and face. She told police that Wheeler has bipolar disorder and had not been taking his medication leading up to the attack. You can read more details from the incident here.

Wheeler played for the Seahawks in 2019 and 2020. He was with the New York Giants for three seasons prior to that. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the time of his arrest. The 29-year-old said after the incident that he was temporarily retiring, but it is highly unlikely he will ever play in the NFL again.