Key Seahawks player surprisingly retires due to neck injury

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson missed the majority of the 2021 season after he suffered a neck injury, and he unfortunately is not going to return.

Carson has decided to retire from the NFL, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The decision came after the running back failed his physical. Rapoport noted that Carson will be able to receive injury protection benefits since doctors determined he cannot play.

Though Carson expressed optimism last month about being able to play, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll hinted that the neck injury might force the 27-year-old into retirement.

Carson was very effective in Seattle when healthy. He finishes his career with an impressive 4.6 yards per carry over five seasons. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019 and averaged a career-high 4.8 yards per carry in 12 games in 2020. He then suffered the neck injury, which has been described as a disc issue, in Week 4 last year.

The Seahawks drafted running back Kenneth Walker in the second round and are bringing back Rashaad Penny. It’s a shame Carson will not remain a part of the mix.