Pete Carroll hints at bad news for Seahawks RB

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson suffered a serious neck injury in Week 4 of last season. He missed the remainder of the year as a result and on Thursday, head coach Pete Caroll indicated that it may cost Carson his career.

“Our guys love this game that they grow up playing, and when they sense that there may be an end to it, it’s hard. It’s difficult, and it’s real,” Carroll said, via the Seattle Times. “And we’re going to love him through it and help him as much as possible, if that’s the case, like we do with everybody when it comes to the end of it. It’s inevitable. It’s coming, but it’s always too soon, so we’re trying to fight that off.”

The 27-year-old Carson underwent surgery shortly after his injury, which Carroll described as, “a disc issue that needs to be fused.”

Despite the severe nature of the injury and the subsequent surgery, Carroll and the Seahawks are holding out hope that Carson can beat the odds and return. He’ll meet with his doctors and surgeon over the next few weeks and a decision on Carson’s future will then be made.

Carson remains upbeat and optimistic.

“I see myself playing until I feel like stopping. My mindset is never to give up. So, I’m staying positive like I said, and continue to fight and get back onto the field,” Carson told Jonathan Adams of Heavy.com.

The 2017 seventh-round draft pick quickly emerged as a lead back for Seattle. He posted his first 1,000-yard season in 2018 and tallied 3,502 yards and 24 touchdowns prior to his injury.

“He’s been one of my favorite Seahawks ever,” Carroll said. “I’ve loved what he stood for and what he brought, and we’d love to have him back again. He’s a very special player and a very special competitor. We’ll keep our fingers crossed. … We’re all pulling for him.”

In Carson’s absence, the Seahawks will use Rashaad Penny as their No. 1 back.