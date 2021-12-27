Video: Seahawks fans kept throwing snowballs on field during loss

Frustrated Seattle Seahawks fans seemingly aired their disgust on Sunday by tossing snowballs on the field during the team’s latest loss.

The Seahawks fell to 5-10 after Sunday’s 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears. The latest loss came with the Seahawks giving up a touchdown and two-point conversion with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter.

The game was played in snowy conditions in Seattle, and it certainly looked like some fans took advantage of what they had at their disposal. Several snowballs appeared to fly toward Chicago’s Jimmy Graham after his late touchdown reception, and another nearly hit a Seahawks player after the Bears kneeled out the clock for the final time.

Seattle fans throwing snowballs like that's gonna do anything😭 pic.twitter.com/eQ719Rpbin — alex (@highlghtheaven) December 27, 2021

Nice arm on the fans, though the Seahawks and the league probably won’t be thrilled with this. Between how much snow there was and the Seahawks’ play, a few snowballs were probably inevitable. We’ve seen them tossed with no apparent point before, after all.