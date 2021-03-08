Seahawks’ letter to season ticket holders fuels Russell Wilson speculation

The Seattle Seahawks are not exactly making an effort to convince fans that Russell Wilson will remain with the team in 2021.

While it may have merely been an oversight, the Seahawks picked an interesting time to omit their best player from a letter that was sent out to season tickets holders last week. The letter thanked fans for their support during the 2020 season and talked about the team’s commitment to winning. Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and members of the coaching staff were mentioned by name. Wilson was not.

You can see the letter below:

Kinda telling the Seahawks season ticket letter doesn’t mention Russell Wilson pic.twitter.com/1vXtNfrcWe — Al (@ThatDudeeAl) March 7, 2021

Wilson has been Seattle’s most important player for nearly a decade now. Had the letter not mentioned any players, leaving Wilson out would have been less unusual. If it was a coincidence or an oversight, it was a pretty big one.

It still seems unlikely that the Seahawks will trade Wilson this offseason, as that would result in a dead salary cap hit of nearly $40 million. They are fielding calls from interested teams, however, and one may be gearing up to make a huge offer. Perhaps the Seahawks were playing it safe with the letter in case a blockbuster deal does come together.

H/T NBC Sports