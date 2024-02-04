Seahawks blocked from pursuing 1 offensive coordinator candidate

The Seattle Seahawks’ search for a new offensive coordinator has run into an obstacle.

The Seahawks sought to speak to New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka about the same position. However, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Giants exercised their right to block Kafka from speaking with Seattle.

Since Kafka’s move would not be a promotion, the Giants do have the right to deny the Seahawks the chance to speak with him. Kafka had previously interviewed for the Seahawks head coach position, and apparently impressed while doing so.

A former NFL quarterback, Kafka has been the Giants’ offensive coordinator for the last two seasons. One report suggested he may have had some behind-the-scenes issues with coach Brian Daboll, which might explain his interest in leaving the Giants for a new job, even if it is not necessarily a promotion.