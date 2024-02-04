 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, February 4, 2024

Seahawks blocked from pursuing 1 offensive coordinator candidate

February 4, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
A Seattle Seahawks helmet on the grass

Sep 17, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; A detailed view of a Seattle Seahawks helmet during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks’ search for a new offensive coordinator has run into an obstacle.

The Seahawks sought to speak to New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka about the same position. However, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Giants exercised their right to block Kafka from speaking with Seattle.

Since Kafka’s move would not be a promotion, the Giants do have the right to deny the Seahawks the chance to speak with him. Kafka had previously interviewed for the Seahawks head coach position, and apparently impressed while doing so.

A former NFL quarterback, Kafka has been the Giants’ offensive coordinator for the last two seasons. One report suggested he may have had some behind-the-scenes issues with coach Brian Daboll, which might explain his interest in leaving the Giants for a new job, even if it is not necessarily a promotion.

Article Tags

Mike KafkaNew York GiantsSeattle Seahawks
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus