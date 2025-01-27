Seahawks decide on new offensive coordinator

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing in a notable name as their new offensive coordinator.

The Seahawks are hiring former Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator, the team confirmed Sunday. Kubiak spent last season in the same role with the New Orleans Saints.

We've named Klint Kubiak as our offensive coordinator. Read more » https://t.co/jNPrp9igcA pic.twitter.com/ki0jzEISEF — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 27, 2025

Kubiak had been considered the favorite for the job after the Seahawks parted ways with Ryan Grubb after one season. The son of former Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak has also served as an offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, and has been a passing game coordinator with both San Francisco and Denver.

The Seahawks offense was uninspiring for large parts of the 2024 season, finishing 18th in the league in points per game. Kubiak will be tasked with improving that in 2025. The Saints were a middle-of-the-road offense in 2024 despite injuries to QB Derek Carr and WR Chris Olave, so the hope is that he can mold Seattle’s unit into a top offense with a full complement of pieces.